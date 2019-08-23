Asheville veteran to open ‘dream business’ with lottery winnings

Alvin Kimble (Credit: N.C. Education Lottery)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — An Army veteran is making plans to open a new business after winning $100,000 with a scratch off ticket.

Alvin Kimble Jr. of Asheville told lottery officials that he wants to start a business shuttling people from Asheville to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino. 

“I’m going to buy a 32 passenger bus with plush seats…I’ve already got the bus picked out,” Kimble is quoted in a news release from the N.C. Education Lottery.

Kimble won $100,000 Thursday playing 100X The Cash.

Lottery officials said the scratch-off was purchased at the Market Center on Hendersonville Road in Asheville.

Kimble took home $70,756 after taxes.

When he received his winnings, Kimble told officials, “I’m not just lucky. I’m blessed.”

The top prize in the scratch-off game is $4 million. Click or tap here to learn more.

