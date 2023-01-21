ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An Asheville woman was arrested Thursday night following a shooting.

The Asheville Police Department charged 49-year-old Tara Sita Miel Dewey with assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

According to police, officers were called to the 200 block of Deaverview Road around 11:54 p.m. to investigate a reported gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, police located a man at the back door of the residence with a gunshot wound.

Police provided medical assistance to the victim until EMS arrived.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officers were able to make contact with Dewey who was located in the home.

Authorities said Dewey, who was armed, admitted to shooting the victim and she refused to come out of the residence.

After many hours, officers were able to negotiate Dewey out of the residence and she surrendered without incident.

She was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.