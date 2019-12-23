Asheville woman facing charges after attempting to cash fake gambling receipts, deputies say

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said an Asheville woman has been charged after attempting to cash fake gambling receipts.

Deputies said Bianca Elizabeth Dimaio, 39, attempted to cash fake “winning” receipts from video gambling machines at the Nebo Quick Stop on Nov. 27 and 29. She attempted to get $1000 the first time and $150 the second visit. She was denied money both times.

Employees gave officers a description of Dimaio and her vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on Nov. 29 that matched the same description and found Dimaio inside.

She refused to follow deputy commands and was arrested.

Dimaio has been charged with two counts of attempting to gain property by false pretense, resisting a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.