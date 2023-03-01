ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An Asheville woman was killed Wednesday morning in a single car crash.

According to the Asheville Police Department, Brittany Nichole Lindsey, 32, was driving south on Hendersonville Road around 7 a.m. when her 2005 Dodge Neon left the roadway and struck a power pole. The vehicle traveled through nearby residential yards near the 945 block of Hendersonville Road before coming to a stop.

Lindsey was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation into the crash is active and ongoing. If you have any information about the incident, please contact APD at 828-252-1110.