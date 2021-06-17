ASK THE EXPERT: Managing Symptoms of Enlarged Prostate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)– June is National Men’s Health Month!

Doctors say now is a great time to encourage the men in your life to take care of their bodies.

As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, with Bon Secours St. Francis Health, 7 News Taylor Murray spoke with a Urologist about enlarged prostate and how to manage symptoms.

“Enlarged prostate I would say affects about 80% or more of men.” Dr. Philip Fontenot, Urologist, Bon Secours St. Francis

Enlarged prostate is a condition in which the flow of urine is blocked due to enlargement of the prostate gland.

Dr. Philip Fontenot, a urologist, says it’s pretty common as men get older.

“It’s a very, very common issue that we see. If you live long enough, at some point, you will be affected by an enlarged prostate.”

Men with prostate gland enlargement might find it hard to go despite the urge. Others may need to go to the restroom more often, even waking up in the middle of the night. For some, it may take longer to empty out their bladder.

These uncomfortable symptoms are a cue to see your doctor for a physical examination.

“In other cases, where we need more information, we can do ultrasound imaging, CT, or MRI to help us.”

About one-third of men experience moderate to severe symptoms by age 60, and about half do so by age 80. There are several effective treatments.

“The one that has been around the longest is known as the TURP where you scrape or remove some of that prostate tissue to relieve the blockage and improve the flow of urine.”

Less invasive treatments, like a prostate lift procedure, may be an option for some patients.

“It’s an outpatient procedure. It takes about 30 minutes to do. People like it because it does not involve actually cutting or scraping anything out. It’s simply just pinning back the tissue there.”

Having a family history of prostate problems or a health condition like diabetes, heart disease, or obesity might increase your risk of enlarged prostate.

Exercise can lower your risk.

