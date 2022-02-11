What are the pros and cons of a fitness tracker?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Nearly half of all Americans wear some sort of fitness tracker, but is that a good thing?

Wearable fitness trackers have been on the market for a while and they are increasing in popularity, with new brands and models hitting shelves every year.

Dr. Jeffrey Senfield, a cardiologist, said trackers can be helpful when it comes to reaching everyday fitness goals.

“I think it’s good to know what your heart rate is… to know what your heart rate gets to during exercise… so for those purposes, I think they’re very useful,” Dr. Senfield said.

The ECG or EKG feature, on most fitness trackers, is what gives you the ability to monitor your heart rate, but when it comes to tracking cardiac problems they don’t always live up to their advertising.

“They’re not always 100% accurate, right? There are false positives.” Dr. Jeffrey Senfield, Cardiologist, Bon Secours St. Francis Health

It’s one of the downsides to these innovative devices, your fitness tracker could alert you to a problem, like an electrical disturbance in your heart, that you don’t really have.

“They might tell you that you have an arrhythmia, and you really don’t. So, I think it can lead to a little anxiety with people… that think they might have a cardiac arrhythmia,” Dr. Senfield said.

There are also false negatives. You could have a cardiac problem that your fitness tracker isn’t catching.

Dr. Senfield said it’s best to listen to your body. If you feel like something is wrong with your heart, call your doctor.

“A lot of times these patients will show up in our office to have these conversations… I think that it gives us a better opportunity to diagnose some of these rhythm issues at times,” Dr. Senfield said.

While rare, it is possible for your fitness tracker to accurately pick up on your heart beating out of rhythm. Before you panic, wait for a doctor to provide a correct diagnosis.

Dr. Senfield said many of the devices on the market have similar technology and features. He says the smartwatches, while more expensive, are proving to be more accurate than other fitness trackers.

