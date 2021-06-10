Ask the Expert: Protecting your skin from the sun

(WSPA) – As we head into the summer season, many of us will be spending more time outdoors in the sun.

As part of our Ask the Expert series, with Bon Secours St. Francis Health, 7News spoke with a Nurse Practitioner about how you can take advantage of the warmer weather without raising your skin cancer risk.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S.

“The simple cause of this skin cancer is caused by the exposure of the sun,” Nurse Practitioner Gertrude Bassey said.

She says protection, like sunscreen, is key to preventing skin cancer.

“It can be cream, it can be lotion, it can be gel…when we apply it, we are protecting the skin.”

It’s important to apply a sunscreen with a “sun protection factor” or SPF of at least 15 and make sure to lather up before you step outside.

If you get a painful sunburn, it’s a good idea to call your doctor immediately- instead of treating at home. The redness of sunburn may be harder to see on darker complexions, but sun damage is still possible.

Even on a cloudy day, sun protection is essential. UV rays can pass through the clouds.