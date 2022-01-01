ASK THE EXPERT: Reaching mental health goals in the new year

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s the time of year where many people make a list of goals and resolutions to accomplish in the new year.

As part of our “Ask The Expert” series, 7NEWS anchor Taylor Murray spoke with a psychiatrist about a healthy approach to goals and resolutions – and the importance of setting mental health goals, not just physical ones.

Our new year’s resolutions tend to be centered around eating healthy, joining a gym, and losing weight; though the tradition of setting a “new year’s resolution” has been around more than 4-thousand years.

“We have learned that humans do have limits and we’ve all been stretched beyond belief this year,” says Dr. Carson Felkel, a psychiatrist with Bon Secours.

“It’s really important to make a resolution to take care of your mental health,” continues Dr. Felkel.

In order to make mental wellness a priority in the new year, it’s a good idea to set up an appointment with your primary care physician so they can help you reach realistic goals.

“There’s a common phrase that you can’t change what you’re not aware of…and that’s what providers and primary care physicians are here to help with,” says Dr. Felkel, “we’re able to walk through life with you and get you to your goals.”

Mental wellness can also help you achieve physical wellness if your goals are more centered around that.

“To best achieve new year’s resolutions, goals need to be specific.”

If you find yourself struggling to keep your resolutions in the new year don’t keep it to yourself.

“No issue is too small. Go ahead and share with someone else. We all need accountability and someone in our corner in life,” continues Felkel.

On average, it takes sixty to seventy days of doing something for it to become a habit. Dr. Felkel says whatever your goals is – stick with it through the tough times until you achieve success.