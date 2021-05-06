ASK THE EXPERT: Stroke prevention tips and how acting fast can save a life

GREENVILLE, S.C (WSPA)– May is stroke awareness month.

According to the CDC, every 4 minutes someone in the United States dies from a stroke. It is a leading cause of death for Americans.

As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, with Bon Secours St Francis Health, 7 News’s Taylor Murray spoke with a Neurosurgeon to find out how you can prevent stroke and the key to survival if you experience one.

If you think you are experiencing a stroke, acting fast can save your life.

“So you don’t mess around. You just call 911 and you get to the hospital.”

Dr. Sharon Webb, a Vascular Neurosurgeon, says the chances of survival are greater when emergency treatment begins quickly after stroke.

“32,000 brain cells are dying every second during a stroke.”

Patients who arrive at the emergency room within 3 hours of their first symptoms often have less disability 3 months after a stroke than those who received delayed care.

“You do not wait. You don’t get in your car. You don’t drive anywhere. You call EMS immediately.” Dr. Sharon Webb, Vascular Neurosurgeon, Bon Secours Saint Francis Health

The older you are, the more likely you are to have a stroke. However, being young and healthy doesn’t make you immune to one.

“In the last five years, we’ve certainly seen an increase in the amount of strokes in the population from ages 16 to 65.”

Some of the other causes of stroke include family history, high blood pressure or cholesterol, heart disease, diabetes, and sickle cell. Behaviors like smoking, an unhealthy diet, too much alcohol also increase your risk.

“We can’t change our genetics, but we can minimize the risk factors as much as possible by watching our cholesterol, taking our blood pressure medication, exercising regularly, and eating a good diet.”

It’s important to understand what having a stroke feels like, so that you can know when to get help.

Dr. Webb says the life-saving acronym “B. E. F.A.S.T” will help you to remember the warning signs.

If you have a history of stroke, you do have an increased risk of having another stroke.

There are several support groups for survivors in Upstate South Carolina and Western North Carolina. For more information, click here.

To submit a health topic for our series, click here.