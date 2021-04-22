ASK THE EXPERT: At-home workout mistakes to avoid

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Virtual workouts have become increasingly popular during the covid-19 pandemic.

Exercising at-home is certainly convenient, but without an in-person trainer or fitness instructor by your side, it can be easy to misinterpret the proper form for a new move.

As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, with Bon Secours St. Francis Health, 7 News’ Taylor Murray spoke with a physical therapist to find out the common exercise mistakes you need to avoid to prevent pain or injury.

“You really wat to make sure you’re focusing on quality of the motion & not necessarily just the quantity.”

Physical Therapist Alex Volfson says it’s important to work out at your own pace and modify moves if you feel discomfort.

“If it doesn’t feel right to you… or it just doesn’t feel smooth, then its probably a good cue that maybe you should alter something.” Alex Volfson, Physical Therapist, Bon Secours St. Francis Health

He says one common virtual workout mistake is incorrect squats.

It’s important to place your feet shoulder width apart, chest up, hips back.. but don’t bend your knees too far forward.

“You’re going back down, your knees don’t cross your feet. My torso is staying parallel to my lower legs and I’m coming back up.”

Another move often done the wrong way– bicep curls.

“You’re bending at the elbow. Then at the end you can kind of curl your wrists out a little bit, like this, which activates the bicep a little bit more. Then its a slow deceleration coming down.”

If the weight recommended by your virtual trainer is too heavy & causing strain, then it’s okay to opt for something lighter.

“Our bodies adapt differently and if you’re not used to working out, you probably wanna start a little bit slower.”

If you are adding push-ups to your at home work-out, pay close attention to your form.

“You want your torso that’s nice and parallel with the ground as you’re coming down and then coming back up.”

If the traditional push-up is causing too much strain, try the move with your knees on the ground.

“Our you could just do it on your knees, like this, where you are coming down in the same manner. Again, you are going really as far down as you feel you can control.”



Volfson says 24 to 48 hours after exercising you should feel a general soreness, but if you still feel pain after that, then it may be time to see a physical therapist.



To submit a health topic for our series, click here.