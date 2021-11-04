Ask The Expert: Finding Relief from Fall Allergies

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)– Fall season is in full force and so are fall allergies for millions of Americans.

As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis Health, 7NEWS spoke with a family medicine physician, Dr. Eric Kane, about treating your symptoms and finding relief.

“You might even see what looks like black eyes underneath your eyes and that’s a consequence of an inflammation of your airways and nasal passageways,” Dr. Kane said.

Fall allergies can trigger a pleathora of miserable symptoms this time of year. Symptoms can include sneezing, runny nose, itchy throat, congestion, eye irritation, and more.

Dr. Kane said seasonal allergies can suddenly develop in children and adults.

“These symptoms may be worse in the morning, that’s when pollen counts are typically at the highest,” Dr. Kane said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports ragweed is one of the largest producers of pollen and the largest contributor to allergies in autumn.

“Fall allergies are typically caused by a reaction to an allergen most frequently in a form of pollen in the Fall time.” Dr. Eric Kane / Family Medicine, Bon Secours St. Francis

Another cause of fall allergies is mold, which can grow in piles of damp leaves.

If symptoms are preventing you from going to work, school or doing any of your normal daily activities, then it’s time to see the doctor.

“A typical allergist would run a battery of tests to find out what the environmental culprit really is, whether it’s tree pollen or ragweed, and then they can offer some immunotherapy options as well,” Dr. Kane said.

If you’re considering finding relief with over-the-counter medicine, Dr. Kane said to use caution.

“We like to warn patients about some of the decongestants because those can lead to worsening hypertension symptoms or high blood pressure problems.”

Several brands of nasal sprays and anti-histamine pills found on store shelves can also help, but again, talk with your healthcare provider first before trying.

“They come in a lot of different formulations and some can be a little more sedating than you would probably like,” Dr. Kane said.



Dr. Kane said to prevent your suffering this fall allergy season, you should avoid touching your eyes. Also, shower and change your clothes after being outdoors, keep your windows shut and consider an air purifier for your home.

