ASK THE EXPERT: Is drinking coffee good for your health?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)– Every minute, 2.3 million cups of coffee are consumed globally, making it a multibillion-dollar industry.

As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis Health 7New’s Taylor Murray, spoke with a dietician who sets the record straight about your favorite cup o’ joe– is it good or bad for your health?

Hot or iced, french press, drip, latte, americano, cappuccino, or macchiato– the world’s choice of a caffeine pick-me-up does offer some health benefits, according to registered dietician Katie Nowakowski.

“It does have a ton of antioxidants which those antioxidants have been linked to a decrease in cardiovascular disease risk, as well as type two diabetes risk, and a decreased risk in Parkinson’s. The coffee does have some nutrients. It also has some potassium, vitamins, and some magnesium as well.” Katie Nowakowski, Registered Dietician, Bon Secours St. Francis

When it comes to the brew– espresso or traditional coffee and the roast– light, medium, or dark– there’s not much difference. But how you drink it, black or with cream and sugar, matters.

“Anything that we start to add to our coffee is going to alter the nutritional value overall,” Nowakowski said.

But you can still keep your cup of liquid gold flavorful and fun, just be wary of the store-bought creamers and specialty drinks from your favorite coffee shop.

Instead, add in low-calorie milk or plant-based milk and do not add extra sugar or fats.

“You know our black coffee is definitely where we can see the most benefits… We can add things like vanilla to it or we can add potentially cinnamon or cocoa,” Nowakowski said.

If you’re looking to reap the benefits of coffee, just make sure you drink in moderation.

“What they’ve done with the studies is they’ve seen that about 400 milligrams of caffeine per day is our happy spot. The good news is that an average cup of coffee is about 95 milligrams,” Nowakowski said.

Coffee can have a mild diuretic approach, so it’s important to increase your water intake throughout the day to help counteract some of that effect.

To submit a health topic for our Ask the Expert series, click here.