ASK THE EXPERT: Keeping your heart healthy through diet

GREENVILLE, S.C (WSPA)– For the first time in 15 years, the American Heart Association has updated its dietary recommendations.

As part of our “Ask the Expert” series in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis, 7 News Anchor Taylor Murray, spoke with a dietician about how a heart-healthy diet can drastically change your life.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports one person dies from it every 36 seconds.

Cardiopulmonary dietician, Brianna Grande, says poor diet is largely to blame.

Making changes in the kicthen or when ordering from a restaurant can make all the difference.

“A heart-healthy diet is a healthy diet for everyone.” Brianna Grande, Cardiopulmonary Dietician, Bon Secours St. Francis

Most of us are familiar with the hallmarks of a heart-healthy diet– increase fruit and vegetable intake, reduce sugar intake, avoid processed foods, among other reccomendations.

However, for the first time in over a decade, the American Heart Association has some new suggestions.

Grande says the biggest update has to do with the importance of following a dietary pattern versus just saying “yes or no” to specific foods.

“We don’t have to give up or restrict foods that we love. It’s what am I doing most of the time. Am I getting all of the micronutrients that I need through my diet?,” Grande says.

Some of the dietary patterns reccommeded by the American Heart Association include the Mediterranean diet or a healthy vegetarian diet.

Overall what you eat is still important.

“Healthy diet is one that promotes a variety of and incorporates a variety of foods,” Grande says.

Fruits and vegetables still reign supreme.

And grande says overall most food recommendations have not changed.

“Include whole grains more than you know refined or processed foods., heart-healthy fats as opposed to saturated fats, lean meats…,” Grande says.

A good starting point– each day try to make a heart-healthy choice on your plate and keep it up.

“Maybe to start with one meatless meal per week, which help us include more fruits and vegetables,” Grande says.

Following the heart-healthy dietary guidelines from the American Heart Association, Grande says is life-saving.

“Diet and lifestyle, exercise, managing stress– all of those things absolutely contribute to preventing and slowing the progression of the disease,” Grande says.

February is American Heart Month.

For more resources to help you improve your cardiovascular health, click here.

To submit a health topic for our Ask the Expert series, click here.