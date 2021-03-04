ASK THE EXPERT: Post Vaccine Covid-19 Prevention

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — More than 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have now been administered in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

According to health experts, although the COVID-19 vaccine may stop your body from feeling sick from the virus, it doesn’t necessarily block it from entering your system altogether.

Chief Medical Officer for Bon Secours St. Francis Dr. Surabhi Gaur said you must continue to take post-vaccination precautions so that you don’t contribute to the spread.

“If you have coronavirus and I’m vaccinated, there’s nothing stopping your coronavirus from hitting my body. If I have the vaccine, I’m not going to get sick from it, but I might have it on my hands. I might have it in, you know in my mucosa, and I could then transmit it over there somebody else,” she said.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recommends wearing a mask even after your vaccinated.

“You can’t just monitor your own symptoms and think that you’re not transmissible. It’s still possible. That’s where a mask comes in handy.” Dr. Surabhi Gaur, Chief Medical Officer, Bon Secours St. Francis

Dr. Gaur said to continue following all CDC guidelines.

“People should continue to social distance as much as they can whether they have been vaccinated or not,” said Dr. Gaur.

After getting the COVID-19 shot, you may feel a little under the weather. However, this is normal, according to health experts.

Dr. Gaur says severe allergic reactions to the vaccines are rare. Most reactions happen fairly immediately.

“If in the first 15, or so, minutes that you’re observed in a healthcare or clinical setting, you don’t develop any symptoms that are consistent with allergic reaction, you’re probably going to be fine,” Gaur said.

Like any vaccine, the COVID-19 vaccines are not 100% effective.

However, Dr. Gaur said that protection increases after the second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, so it is important to get both doses.

