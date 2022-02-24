(WSPA) – February is American Heart Month — a time to focus on your cardiovascular health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports about 38 percent of American adults have high cholesterol – putting them at risk for heart disease and stroke.

As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis, 7News Anchor Taylor Murray spoke with a cardiologist about managing cholesterol.

Cholesterol has a bad reputation, but you actually need the “good” or high-density cholesterol.

Cardiologist Dr. Greg San with Bon Secours St. Francis said cholesterol is “a compound that floats around in our circulation that is important for cellular function and it plays a big role.”

Too much low-density a.k.a. “bad” cholesterol puts you at risk for the two leading causes of death in the United States: heart disease and stroke.

“A lot of those problems can be normalized with proper diet,” said Dr. San.

About 20 percent of the cholesterol in your bloodstream comes from the food you eat. The rest your body makes.

Therefore, if your cholesterol is high, you may need to take a look at what’s on your plate.

“There are various diets out there that are lower in fat and lower in cholesterol,” said Dr. San. “Generally speaking, the best diet that we’ve found to recommend to patients is what’s called the Mediterranean diet. It’s low in fat, low in saturated fat, higher in vegetable and oil – olive oil intake.”

Exercise can also help lower cholesterol.

“A lot of it has to do with lifestyle modification, so that’s the cornerstone of our therapies for a lot of cardiovascular conditions,” Dr. San said.

Sometimes medicine needs to be prescribed.

Doctor San said some people have a genetic predisposition for high cholesterol. This means that a healthy diet and exercise alone are not enough to get cholesterol back to normal levels.

“We have therapies that we can give the patient that will lower the cholesterol. The cornerstone of therapy that we have are what are called statins and we prescribe them all the time,” said Dr. San.

Dr. San said, in most cases, high cholesterol is a “silent” condition. It typically doesn’t cause any symptoms.

Routine screening is important to catch it early.

Talk to your doctor about if and when you should be screened.

To submit a health topic for our Ask the Expert series, click here.