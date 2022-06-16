GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)– School is officially out for summer and for many students, this means a break from playing team sports.

However, health experts say student-athletes should not entirely pause training this summer.

As part of our “Ask the Expert series”, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis, 7News Anchor Taylor Murray tells us the best ways to spend summer break in order to maximize fall sports.

Days at the lake, camp, or water parks and no waking up early for school

Summer break means the return of many beloved activities, but health experts say student-athletes should keep some routine.

“You know outside of having the first week or so to relax, have fun, catch up with friends and family… I think it is very important for them to take a very thought-out and scheduled approach,” Dr. Nathan Gasque said.

Dr. Nathan Gasque, a sports medicine physician, says a training routine is especially important if your child is planning on playing a school sport this fall.

“Very, very often I see athletes that completely rest and don’t do anything during the summer and they are usually the ones either struggling when they get back or oftentimes getting injured.” Dr. Nathan Gasque, Sports Medicine Physician, Bon Secours St. Francis

Training doesn’t have to be as intense, but shouldn’t come to a complete halt, according to Barbara Wally, a doctor of physical therapy.

“You want to make sure you’re training regularly so that you keep yourself in cardiovascular shape and mental shape for your sport.” Barbara Wally, DPT, Doctor of Physical Therapy

If there are any injuries from the previous season, they should be monitored throughout the summer break.

“I recommend that you get that addressed immediately because you never know what goes into that. It could take weeks to get figured out. It could take therapy,” Dr. Gasque said.

Wally says it’s also very important to maintain a healthy diet.

“We all love Chick-fil-a and Zaxby’s and you know the quick and easy foods over-the-counter. The only challenge with that is they’re just not good for us. Especially in the summertime when we’re sweating a lot. If you have a very high sodium diet you’re going to set yourself up for cramping,” Wally said.

And don’t forget, it’s already time to schedule your child’s sports physical for fall sports.

“It’s usually recommended anywhere from four to six to eight weeks prior to the season starting,” Dr. Gasque said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends young athletes take three months off a year, in one-month increments, from their main sports, to prevent over-use injuries and burnout.

