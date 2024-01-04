GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)– Have you set a New Year’s resolution?

According to a recent Forbes Health/One Poll survey, the average person only sticks with their resolution less than four months into the new year, before falling off the wagon.

As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis, 7NEWS Anchor Taylor Murray, spoke with a psychiatrist about changing behaviors and forming new habits that stick.

We’ve all heard the saying “Old habits are hard to break.”

Psychiatrist Dr. Carson Felkel compares it to driving on a rough, dirt road.

“If you try to get out of the rut, it can be very hard because your car just gets pulled back in. We all have these automatic behaviors that suck us back into 50% of our day.” Dr. Carson Felkel, Phsychiatrist, Bon Secours St. Francis

To break an old habit and form a new behavior, Dr. Felkel says you really have to get out of that rut.

He says, “This takes creating small incremental changes and being consistent with your behavior change”.

Dr. Felkel says it’s important to be realistic with your goals.

“It’s really important to set goals that can be fun, that can show that anyone can adapt and improve their life. Maybe for the new year, that might mean getting more steps or exercise and losing some weight. But make sure you set goals that are obtainable. Give yourself a lot of praise for finding those incremental improvements, and you’ll see your behavior change,” said Dr. Felkel.

When you feel like you want to quit, having accountability can help you stick with your resolution.

“Every habit is so different depending on whether it’s something small or large, easy or hard, but whenever you can find accountability and people that really know you, well, that probably is going to improve your chances of success,” said Dr. Felkel.

If you need an even bigger support system — reach out to a professional.

“Therapy, coaching, seeing a psychiatrist or primary care provider can really help because it helps you to become more self-aware and identify what those automatic behaviors are so that you can change them.” Dr. Carson Felkel, Phsychiatrist, Bon Secours St. Francis

Dr. Felkel says some habits are easier to stick with than others, but, it usually takes about three weeks to get into the groove of doing a new behavior.

