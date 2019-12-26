Choosing the right workout routine for your New Year’s resolutions

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – If your goal is to exercise more in 2020, Bon Secours St. Francis Health’s Physical Therapist James Newman said to choose something you think is interesting and make attainable goals.

“The craze right now is this high intensity interval training,” he said. “It’s great, but thats a lot of stress on your entire body. That’s not something you need to be doing 5 to 7 days a week.”

He suggested resting for a day or two in between high intensity workouts and starting small. “Start with 10 minutes, wherever it might be,” he said. “Make sure you’re getting somewhere above 100 beats per minute.”

Newman claims that almost everyone can benefit from weight training, especially those with osteo-arthritis.

“When you lift, you’re raising your metabolism,” he said. “As you lift, you’re building that tolerance, that resistance, when strengthening those joints”

He also said it’s important to incorporate cardio into your workout routine, to decrease risk of heart disease.

“Anybody who has pre-existing risk factors, it’s important to start as early as possible,” he said. “The American Heart Association recommends you go in and get 30 minutes of light cardio 5 to 7 days a week.”

He recommends pool exercises for people who are overweight or obese.

Sportsclub Greenville’s group fitness coordinator, Cindy Hradec, also added that yoga is beneficial for most people and can even decrease injuries.

“When you know how to move better, you are less likely to have injuries,” she said.

Hradec especially recommends yoga to those who feels like they sit or stand for long periods of time, have lower back issues or postural issues, and if they have depression or anxiety or have a busy lifestyle.

If you have a chronic illness, Newman says to consult with your doctor before starting a new workout routine to make sure it’s right for you.

