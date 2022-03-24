(WSPA) – March is colorectal, or colon cancer, awareness month. It ranks as the third most common cancer according to the CDC.

Colorectal cancer is a disease where cells in the colon or rectum grow out of control.

As part of our Ask The Expert series, 7NEWS anchor Taylor Murray spoke with two physicians – one facing her own battle with cancer – about the importance of screening.

“Colorectal cancer is the most preventable cancer that we have. The CDC estimates that about sixty percent of colorectal cancers can be prevented if people had proper screening exams,” says Dr. Zellner with Bon Secours.

Zellner, an emergency medicine physician, went in for a colonoscopy in January at age 42. Doctors found an abnormal growth.

“He said, you know we found a mass. I think we both know what this is,” Zellner recounts.

It was a stage 3 tumor. Thanks to the screening doctors caught it before it spread.

“I had no metastases so I had no tumor in other places. They didn’t see any sign of lymph node invasion.”

“The risk increases with age, and so, certainly as folks get older they’re at more risk for this,” says Dr. Stephen Dyar, an oncologist.

The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force recommends adults aged 45 to 75 be screened for colorectal cancer. Dyar says if you have a personal history of colorectal polyps or inflammatory bowel disease or a family history of colorectal cancer you may need to begin screening sooner.

“So if you had, say, a relative who was diagnosed at age 50 then typically the recommendation will be to start 10 years before your first-degree relative was diagnosed. So in this case you want to start at age 40,” Dyar says.

But Dr. Zellner, a busy doctor, medical director, and mom, says she put it off.

“I put myself last and waited two years, even though my recommended age was 40. And so, if I had had that screening two years ago, who knows?!”

The most common screening is a colonoscopy.

“It is a small camera that’s inserted through the rectum and goes the entire length of the colon to look for suspicious masses, polyps, or other changes,” Dr. Dyar says.

If you are diagnosed with colorectal cancer there are several treatments available, including oral chemotherapy, traditional IV chemo, radiation, and surgery.

“The earlier it’s found the less likely you are to need chemotherapy,” says Dyar.

Today, Dr. Zellner is fighting while undergoing chemo and radiation. She is used to saving lives in the emergency room. Now she is hoping that by sharing her story she can help even more people.

“Getting one person to say hey, I heard this lady’s story and so I’m going to go talk to my doctor about getting a screening exam and may be preventing them from, you know, finding cancer, later on, that is fulfilling to me and makes me feel better every day,” Dr. Zellner says.

If you are uninsured, do not let that stop you from getting a colonoscopy. There are programs from the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and Colonoscopy Assist that can help with the cost. Local hospital systems such as Bon Secours and Prisma Health also offer financial assistance programs.