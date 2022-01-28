Covered by Medicare? Don’t forget your annual wellness visit.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Medicare patients are eligible for a wellness visit once every twelve months. Dr. Jordan Grnak, an internal medicine physician with Bon Secours in Greenville, says the visit is focused around preventative care.

“…that allows them to check in with their primary care physician that one time per year,” Grnak says. “Most of it deals with preventing cancer and going through age-appropriate cancer screenings… that includes colonoscopies, pap smears for females, and mammograms for females, and lung cancer screening for anyone that has smoked for greater than 30 years of smoking, and prostate screening.”

Some of the key reasons for the visit include identifying any undiagnosed risk factors and conditions that may arise as you get older.

“…make sure that they’re up to date on all their health, maintenance checklist and go over all their medications and make sure that everything’s up to date,” Grnak continues.

The annual wellness visit includes a physical exam and cognitive testing.

“[Cognitive testing] meaning that we have some silly times like drawing o’clock and we’ll give them a time that they have to put on the clock. To make sure that their cognitive not cognitively impaired or expressing any signs of dementia.”

The goal of the visit is to make sure you are in tip-top shape, from the inside out.

If you are already covered under medicare you can reach out directly to your primary care physician to schedule your annual wellness visit. Learn more about what Medicare provides on its website.