(WSPA) – The spring season is in full bloom, but unfortunately for some, so are spring allergies.

As part of our ask the expert series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis, 7News Anchor Taylor Murray, spoke with a family medicine physician about relieving symptoms.

Spring has sprung!

The days have become longer and weather is warmer.

Flowers and plants have emerged once again and for almost 20 million americans so have their seasonal allergies.

“Spring can be a really big problem for a lot of people,” said Dr. Eric Kane, a family medicine physician with Bon Secours St. Francis.

Dr. Kane said seasonal allergies are usually caused by allergic sensitivity to pollen from flowering plants, trees, grasses or weeds, or to airborne mold spores.

“In the springtime that’s when you start seeing the leaves budding out. That budding out process comes with associated pollens,” said Dr. Kane.

The most common symptoms are nasal congestion, sneezing, wheezing, itchy watery eyes and nose.

“Allergies, as they begin to flare, will surprise some people. You can develop scratchy throat, you can develop a sore throat, and you can develop a bit of a cough as well,” Dr. Kane said.

Dr. Kane said its important to stay on top of your allergies, so the bothersome symptoms don’t stop you from going about your daily activities like work or school.

There are some over-the-counter medicines you can take.

“Over the counter preparations like Claritin or Zyrtec, they’re helpful for an awful lot of people,” Dr. Kane said.

Nasal spray, that you can purchase at any grocery store or pharmacy, is one of the best ways to find relief, but only when administered the right way.

“If you’re using Flonase and you’re inhaling it and you can taste that Flonase, you’ve inhaled too hard. You need to slow your roll. Back it up a little bit and go a little easier,” Dr. Kane said.

If you’re still struggling with allergies, after trying to treat them at home, reach out to your primary care doctor.

“We want to start with some of those easy over-the-counter, inexpensive agents before we move into you know other advanced agents,” Dr. Kane explained. “We can do some skin testing to find out what sort of allergen is causing the biggest kind of a problem.”

Dr. Kane said it’s also good idea to change into fresh clothes when you return home, so that you don’t track pollen into your living space.