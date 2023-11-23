GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)– The Thanksgiving holiday brings with it some of the busiest travel days of the year.

Some health experts say that travel can actually have big benefits for your health.

A nurse practitioner explains how in this week’s “Ask the Expert” in partnership with Bon Secours Saint Francis.

“Travel is certainly good for your brain” Karen Cooper, Nurse Practitioner, Bon Secours Saint Francis

Whether you’re leaving by train, plane, or automobile, time away from home, nurse practitioner Karen Cooper says has its perks.

“Your brain is actually being pushed out of its comfort zone. And this is how travel is good for your brain. It grows. Also, I just want to mention, that travel has been shown in many studies to increase productivity, creativity, and life satisfaction, overall,” said Cooper.

Cooper says you don’t have to travel far to reap the benefits.

She says, “Research has shown that short or long, whether it’s a vacation or a staycation, the benefits to our mental health are many. So, no matter what, whether it’s your three-day weekend, as you said, or an extended three-week international trip, decreased stress levels, increased productivity once we get back to work, and increased life satisfaction overall has shown to happen with any and all.”

When planning to get away, Cooper says consider these things to make it a stress-free, enjoyable experience.

She says, “Always, always allow extra time when you’re traveling, way more than you think you’re going to need”. Cooper goes on to say, “Secondly, one thing that is recommended is that you bring something with you on your travels. That brings you some kind of relaxation, happiness, and joy. Maybe it’s your favorite book that you’ve been meaning to read. Maybe it’s this podcast that you really want to hear.” Finally, she recommends you “Drink plenty of water. Be mindful of too much alcohol and too much caffeine.”

If you don’t have the time off from work, or the finances to take a trip right now, Cooper recommends trying something new as a way to break out of your day-to-day rut.

“Some people will take a different route to work. Other people will listen to a different kind of music or a different podcast, they will sit somewhere else for lunch, or go somewhere else for lunch. Take up a new hobby on the weekend. They will make a point to do something completely different instead of what they usually did,” said Cooper.

Cooper says that if you can unplug from your electronic devices while traveling or trying something new, then do it. She says you’ll reap the most benefits when you can fully immerse yourself in the experience without distractions.

