SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Physical activity doesn’t need to be complicated. Something as simple as a daily brisk walk can help you live a healthier life.

As part of our “ask the expert” series, 7NEWS spoke with a physical therapist and two “well walkers” at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Larry and Pat Sturm are part of a group called “Well Walkers” who walk laps inside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Pat Sturm said, “We come twice a week.”

On most Tuesdays and Thursdays “well walkers” meet to stroll in the temperature-controlled space.

“It’s good for me to mobilize rather than be sitting in one spot. In other words, the more you walk, the better off you are, and the healthier you feel,” Larry Sturm said.

Each lap around the concourse at the well is a quarter-mile. The Sturms usually walk two miles or slightly more.

“It makes our cardiologist happy that we’re doing exercise. This isn’t our only exercise though. I have to confess that on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays we play pickleball,” Pat Sturm said.

Sports medicine professionals, like Scott Carley, a physical therapist, are on site for each walk.

“It’s a great functional activity. I mean what we want in physical therapy more importantly than anything is to get them to return to activity & who does really feel like they need to walk even if its around their house,” Carley said.

Carley said walking is a pretty underrated form of exercise, but it has big benefits for your health.

‘Walking is great for you head to toe, it’s good for your muscles, your joints, cardiovascular system helps with sleep and mood, anxiety,” Carley said.

If you want to reap those benefits, Carley suggests walking at a pace of moderate intensity.

Footwear is also very important.

“You want something fairly light, something with good arch support and good ankle support. And that has a good soul that when you are walking, you’re hitting with your heel pushing off with your toes. So that material should be durable,” Carley said.

You should never feel winded on your walk. If you do—talk to your doctor.

If you are interested in being a part of “well walkers”… you can stop by the Bon Secours Wellness Arena most Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

