GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)– These days—artificial intelligence is everywhere.

Many industries and professions use it to reshape and potentially improve their operations.

As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis, we spoke with Bon Secours’ Chief Clinical Officer to see how A-I is being used in medicine.

With the explosion of artificial intelligence, it may not come as a surprise that your doctor is probably using it too.

“Artificial intelligence is becoming more and more used and leveraged in the practice of medicine and in the business of medicine.” Bruce Swords, Chief Clinical Officer, Bon Secours St. Francis

Bon Secours’ Chief Clinical Officer, Bruce Swords, says AI can be helpful when it comes to organizing electronic health records and can even analyze a patient’s file to make treatment suggestions.

He says, “Patients who may have drug interactions with other drugs could be prompted to consider different medications. There are also prompts for certain diagnoses or if patients are due for an annual screening or mammography, colonoscopies, all of that is driven by some sort of artificial intelligence within our electronic health record.”

In the emergency department setting, AI can present lifesaving information to physicians.

“Stroke recognition, imaging studies that are related to stroke, the diagnosis of stroke can be interpreted by artificial intelligence, and again delivered for physicians for interpretation,” says Swords.

Swords says when it comes to scheduling, artificial intelligence can streamline the process, making it easier for both the doctor and the patient.

“Within our oncology department, we’re using artificial intelligence to more appropriately schedule people for infusions and chemotherapy. To make it more convenient for patients and a more efficient experience for them clinically, and medically.” Bruce Swords, Chief Clinical Officer, Bon Secours St. Francis

In operating rooms across the nation, artificial intelligence is being used to power the robotic tools used by surgeons. Swords says with the ever-evolving technology of AI, we can expect to see it integrated more and more in the medical setting.

