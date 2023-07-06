GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)– We all know the warm summer sun can cause sunburns, dehydration, and even dangerous heat stroke, but did you know it can also impact your heart?

Hot weather can be like a stress test for your heart.

“When you’re in the heat your body, your circulatory system, helps with the cooling process. The way that works is it dilates your blood vessels, it increases your cardiac output, and you begin to sweat,” said Dr. Green.

The sweat your body produces keeps you cool.

As cardiologist, Dr. Daniel Green explains, it’s an effective system, but the process actually increases your cardiac output by two to four times– that’s risky for some.

“So patients, particularly those with heart problems, have to be cognizant that their body’s process of managing heat puts a strain on their heart.” Dr. Daniel Green, Cardiologist, Bon Secours St. Francis

If your heart is struggling in the heat, Dr. Green describes how it would feel.

“The first thing that you might notice would be feelings of lightheadedness, or your heart racing inappropriately.”

Seek medical help immediately if you notice those symptoms, which could also indicate heat stroke.

“Heat stroke and shock are conditions where the body has lost its ability to help regulate its temperature. The first sign is someone becomes cold and clammy. That’s when the cardiovascular system is no longer able to continue the efforts to cool the body,” said Dr. Green.

Dr. Green says depending on your age, you may need to take extra precautions when out in the heat of the day.

“Elderly folks, because of the age of their cardiovascular system, don’t have the same physiologic reserve that the 18 and 20-year-olds have. And so their ability to manage temperature changes tends to decrease over time. Their body can’t compensate for low and hot temperatures as well.” Dr. Daniel Green, Cardiologist, Bon Secours St. Francis

Also, body weight can prevent some from keeping cool.

“Obesity and body fat acts as an insulator and that can reduce your ability, your body’s ability, to get rid of excess heat,” said Dr. Green.

If you’re planning an outdoor activity this summer, Dr. Green says to choose times when it’s not so hot.

“So avoiding the peak of the midday and afternoon heat and choosing to be active in the morning or evening when it’s cooler,” said Dr. Green.

There are a lot of places in town where you can keep cool while staying active. Take laps around your closest mall, check out Bon Secours Wellness Arena, or your nearest YMCA.

