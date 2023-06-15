Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- As summer approaches, many are looking to spend more time outdoors.

Whether traveling or participating in warmer weather activities, 7NEWS spoke to an urgent care physician about how to enjoy summer– safely.

It’s part of our “Ask the Expert” series in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis.

“We certainly want to be able to have fun, but also protect ourselves.” Dr. Matt Delfino, Medical Director of AFC Urgent Care, Bon Secours St. Francis

With summer around the corner, you’re likely planning a getaway or perhaps looking into summer camps for the kids.

Dr. Matt Delfino, an urgent care physician, says as you plan for fun, don’t forget to plan for safety. Especially, for the lesser-known summer safety hazards.

“Some of the things to be aware of, that you may not hear about commonly, are sunburn but in the eyes. Sunburn can affect your eyes in as little as 15 minutes,” said Dr. Delfino.

To protect your eyes, Dr. Delfino says to wear sunglasses that have both UVA and UVB protection.

If you’re planning to barbecue, consider this before firing up the grill.

“Barbecuing is a big thing to do over the summer, and increased carcinogens in charred or well-done meat can lead to some types of cancer, like pancreatic cancer.” Dr. Matt Delfino, Medical Director of AFC Urgent Care, Bon Secours St. Francis

A simple solution, Dr. Delfino says you may want to pre-cook your food in a microwave and then grill it for a shorter amount of time.

“Or use a vinegar-based sauce to protect the meat when you’re cooking,” said Dr. Delfino.

Toes in the water and footprints in the sand may be your plan for the lake or the beach. But, hazards like something sharp or rusty mean you should avoid going barefoot anywhere else.

“This is a good reminder that you want to keep up to date on your tetanus vaccine within the last 10 years, or you want to get it within 48 hours if you’ve been punctured and it’s been more than five years since you’ve had that vaccine,” said Dr. Delfino.

Planning on laying poolside with your favorite cocktail or mocktail? Beware of the citrus fruit you use as a garnish.

“A citrus burn can happen when you come in contact with the juice of a lime, a lemon, or an orange. It happens when the juice gets on the skin, and then the sun interacts with chemicals in the juice causing a burn.” Dr. Matt Delfino, Medical Director of AFC Urgent Care, Bon Secours St. Francis

Dr. Delfino says the citrus burn may not appear until up to five days later. It will feel like a sunburn and could need medical attention.

“After it heals, it may leave behind a darker itchy patch that may need prescription medication. So, if you do experience this if you have a spill, you wash the juice off as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Delfino.

This one may sound like an urban legend, but it’s a real threat during the summer months, brain-eating amoebas.

“Naegleria fowleri is the amoeba that does live in freshwater. It’s much more common from July through September. It’s only in freshwater, so lakes, rivers, and hot springs– people should be aware of it,” said Dr. Delfino.

When you’re swimming, be careful not to stir up the sediment and try not to get any water up your nose.

“So, if you’ve been in this kind of environment, and you develop a headache, or changes in your consciousness, or alertness or confusion level or any kind of stiff neck fever, something you’re concerned about, make sure you seek medical attention right away,” said Dr. Delfino.

Dr. Delfino also encourages you to talk to your doctor about your prescriptions as we head into summer. There are some, such as blood pressure medications and diuretics that can make you more sensitive to heat.

