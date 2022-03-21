GREENVILLE, S.C.- After months of being cooped up inside, many people are getting back to outdoor activities like walking and running, which raises their risk for stress fractures.

As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis, 7NEWS spoke with an orthopedic surgeon about the common injury.

“A stress fracture is a time when the bone starts to bend before it breaks. The bone sees more weight more activity and more pressure than it is used to seeing,”Dr. Michael Sims a Orthopedic Surgeon with Bon Secours St. Francis said.

Dr. Sims said he sees an increase in stress fractures this time of year.

“It has everything to do with from having a low activity lifestyle to ramping up to a high activity pretty quickly,” said Dr. Sims.

It’s best to ease back into walking, running or outdoor sports to prevent stress fractures.

“You slowly increase the amount you do week by week. You know if you used to be able to run or walk two miles, don’t start at two miles. Start at half a mile and do that for a week, because your body will build up strength, based on your usage. So, your bones will be stronger if you use them more, It gives them an acclimation period to build up the strength so you don’t develop a stress fracture,” said Dr. Sims.

Stress fractures most commonly occur in the foot or ankle, but any weight-bearing bone can get one.

“It causes fluid edema and pain. If you don’t take care of it, then it can propagate into a real fracture,” said Dr. Sims.

It will be obvious when you they one, symptoms of a stress fracture include pain, swelling and bruising.

“The number one thing I tell patients is if you start to develop soreness and pain, after you’re initially starting to walk, just listen to your body. Don’t try to power through it. Give it about a week off,” said Dr. Sims.

Rest is the primary treatment for a stress fracture, but it’s still important to see a doctor.

“I make sure I get you a vitamin D tablet… that way you can increase the amount of calcium your body absorbs. That’s what vitamin D controls and I kind of give you some shoes or some inserts to offload your foot, sometimes a walking boot,” said Dr. Sims.



Dr. Sims said stress fractures are most common in older women, but they can happen to anyone.

He said proper athletic shoes can make a world of difference in preventing this type of injury.



