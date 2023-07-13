GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)– We all know a good night’s sleep is imperative to keeping your body functioning correctly. But, when you’re having trouble falling asleep, how can you wind down safely?

In partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis, a doctor explains in this week’s “Ask the Expert”.

Sleep is a time for the brain and body to engage in vital growth and repair.

It’s an essential part of a healthy lifestyle.

“Inadequate sleep and insufficient sleep have significant negative detrimental results by increasing the risk of motor vehicle accident, increased risk of other health-related issues, like type two diabetes, hypertension, increased risk of cardiovascular events, like heart attack and strokes, etc,” said Dr. Ahmad Boota.

Dr. Ahmad Boota, who specializes in sleep medicine, says most teenagers and adults need at least 8 to nine hours of sleep.

“Minimum I would say to everybody six hours, even for older people. You really should not sleep less than six hours.” Dr. Ahmad Boota, Sleep Medicine, Bariatric Medicine, Critical Care Medicine, Hospice and Palliative Care, and Pulmonology, Bon Secours St. Francis.

If you are struggling to wind down, Dr. Boota says to steer clear of blue light before bed.

“Try to avoid those electronics. Most electronics, regardless of where the phone, computer, iPad is, does have a blue light. The blue lights suppress melatonin,” said Dr. Boota.

You will have much more difficulty falling asleep without melatonin, but Dr. Boota cautions against reaching for an over-the-counter or gummy melatonin pill.

He says, “First of all it is marketed by a certain company and is not approved by the FDA. It is not even analyzed by the FDA.”

Dr. Boota says some supplements claiming to contain melatonin actually, do not. Others include too much. There’s really no regulation or federal oversight on these products and the same goes for CBD sleep aids.

“That’s one of the biggest problems we have in marketing herbal medication or supplemental medication because it’s not regulated,” said Dr. Boota.

Melatonin is something that Dr. Boota says he would recommend for some patients struggling to sleep, but only if the doctor prescribes it. As for CBD…

He says, “It is definitely not safe and I would never recommend those for anybody, including adults.”

Dr. Boota says it’s best to avoid too much caffeine late in the day.

And there’s another stimulant that may be keeping you up at night– the nicotine in cigarettes and vapes.

As for those adult beverages…

“You don’t want to use alcohol at nighttime or close to bedtime, because what will happen is it will disrupt your sleep pattern and make it very fragmented and the next day you feel awful.” Dr. Ahmad Boota, Bon Secours St. Franis

If you struggle to wind down for bed, fall asleep, and stay asleep, Dr. Boota says to talk to your doctor who may suggest a sleep study.

To submit a health topic for our ‘Ask the Expert’ series, click here.