GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)– The month of June is dedicated to men’s health.

As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis, we spoke with a primary care physician about the proactive steps men can take to stay healthy all year long.

On average, men live five years less than women.

“Men live on average to 76 years of age and women to 81.” Dr. Steve Newman, Primary Care Physician, Bon Secours St. Francis

Dr. Steve Newman, a primary care physician, says this discrepancy has several reasons.

“Certain diseases have a higher incidence and severity in men as compared to women. These include obesity, alcohol abuse, cigarette and tobacco abuse, heart disease, diabetes, stroke, certain cancers, such as prostate, lung, and colorectal cancer, and COPD,” said Dr. Newman.

Dr. Newman says men can add years to their life by doing this…

“So, if you’re a smoker, quit smoking. If you drink alcohol, drink in moderation. If you don’t exercise, begin exercising. If you eat unhealthy, then you need to start eating healthy. There’s a lot of things that we do to ourselves that are self-inflicted,” said Dr. Newman.

Health screenings are also essential.

“With men, it’s important to start health screenings in your 20s. Going to your doctor regularly in order to be screened for diabetes, to be screened for hypertension, to be screened for cardiovascular disease risk,” said Dr. Newman.

As men age, Dr. Newman says it’s also important to start screening for cancers like prostate cancer.

“Prostate cancer screening, although there’s some controversy associated with that, it’s generally recognized to be needed to be screened starting at 55 through the age of 69.” Dr. Steve Newman, Primary Care Physician, Bon Secours St. Francis

Colorectal cancer screening should start a decade earlier.

“Because there’s been a higher incidence of colon cancer being seen in younger people. The screening now is recommended to start at age 45,” said Dr. Newman.

Diet and exercise are also very important.

“We need to focus on more unprocessed and organic foods. We should look at making sure that we’re drinking at least 64 ounces of water a day, and we should regularly exercise,” said Dr. Newman.

Dr. Newman recommends men exercise up to 20 to 30 minutes a day, three or four days a week.

