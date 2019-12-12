Nurse practitioner answers viewer questions for ‘Ask the Expert’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – From dieting guidelines to foot pain solutions, Bon Secours St. Francis Health Nurse Practitioner Brandi Giles receives a wide variety of health questions from patients.

As part of 7News’ Ask The Expert Series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis Health, Giles answers some of the questions viewers have submitted.

One viewer asked if any new breakthroughs has come about regarding fibromyalgia.

“There is not a whole lot known about fibromyalgia,” Giles answered. “There is a lot of research going on, but the thought is, it’s a neuro-muscular disease that manifests in pain. As far as a cure, not really. It’s aided by a healthy diet and exercise… the more that you’re stagnant, the more pain you’re going to have.”

Another viewer asked, “If I’m pre-diabetic, what should I eat and what should I not eat?”

Giles recommended cutting refined sugar out of your diet if you are at a high risk for diabetes. “If you find a high protein, low fat diet, and exercise, that will greatly reduce your risk of developing diabetes,” she said. “If you’re overweight, just a 10 percent reduction of your weight will help prevent that as well.”

A third viewer asked, “How do I get something out of my eye?”

Giles said as long as there is not a chemical in contact with your eye, she recommends immediately flushing it with contact solution or saline. If there is any question about chemical exposure, she said to go to the emergency room or urgent care facility.

Another viewer reported ankle and foot problems and pain when attempting to reach for ankles.

Giles said to get that checked personally by a doctor.



“We want to make sure we’re investigating anything that is causing us pain, because pain is there for a reason,” she said. “Most of the time, it means there is some sort of injury or malfunction of the body.”

She added that sometimes, wearing the same pair of shoes too frequently can cause foot pain and suggested switching shoes. She also stressed the importance of talking to a specialist for shoe recommendations based on foot type and individual needs.

To submit a health question for our series, click here.