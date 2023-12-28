GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)– More than 54 million Americans are affected by osteoporosis and low bone mass. That’s according to the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation.

As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis, we spoke with a physical therapist about exercises you can do to promote healthy bones.

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that occurs when the body loses too much bone, makes too little bone, or both. Physical therapist, Alyson Indenbaum, says it is more common in women, but men can also be affected.

“You’re going to find this more frequently and women over the age of 65, and men over the age of 70.” Alyson Indenbaum, Physical therapist, Bon Secours St. Francis

And, it’s not just age that puts you at risk.

“There are several risk factors that contribute to it. Things like if you have a family history of osteoporosis, if you’ve had a fracture as an adult if you’ve had changes in hormone levels, especially estrogen or testosterone,” Indenbaum said.

“So, that’s why you typically hear about osteoporosis or osteopenia, with postmenopausal women. There are other factors that contribute as well, like people who have low body weight, who have low muscle mass, and people who are sedentary. If you have excess alcohol consumption, or even smoking, can all increase your risk.”

Osteoporosis can make people more susceptible to fractures. Left untreated, someone may require assistance walking or experience chronic pain.

However, Indenbaum mentioned that it’s possible to prevent osteoporosis.

“There’s actually a lot of exciting research coming out about how exercise can change our bone quality,” said Indenbaum.

Indenbaum said there are exercises you can do at home.

“You can get at a countertop, hold on for balance if you need it. And then you’re going to march in place with making sure that you are stomping down on the ground, you want to hear your feet,” Indenbaum said.

Also, try heel lifts.

“The same idea, you can hold on at your kitchen countertop, and then you’re going to lift up onto your tippy toes as high as you can and drop down,” said Indenbaum.

Wall push-ups can also help strengthen your bones.

“How you would do a wall push-up is you’re going to get your hands out about shoulder height. You’re going to back away from the wall so that you have about one arm’s length. And then, you’re going to try and get your nose to touch the wall and then push away,” said Indenbaum.

Indenbaum said diet can also help promote healthy bones and prevent osteoporosis. Ensure you’re getting plenty of vitamin D, calcium, and protein in your diet.

