Reasons not to lie to your doctor

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A new survey said nearly 25 percent of people lie to their doctors—mostly out of embarrassment.

The vast majority of patients want to be “good patients”, so sometimes half-truths uttered in the doctor’s office are misguided attempts at just wanting to be liked.

Dr. Dat Ta at AFC Urgent Care said for best results, the doctor-patient relationship should be built on honesty.

“Doctors and other health care providers– our jobs are to care for you and we need all the correct information to know how to care for you accurately.” Dr. Dat Ta, AFC Urgent Care, Bon Secours St. Francis

It can be dangerous for your health to omit important information about conditions you have. One reason, Dr. Ta said is there are certain medications that some patients can’t take.

“I’ve had people who have blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, and heart problems and just neglect to mention it. So, when you put them on medication, it may be excreted through or delivered through their kidney. If we don’t know you have those problems, it might end up making you feel even worse,” Dr. Ta said.

You’ve likely been asked by a doctor if you smoke or drink. Be as truthful as possible.

“When you drink alcohol, smoke cigarettes, or use recreational drugs, it sometimes interferes with medications ability to be processing your body– so those are important,” Dr. Ta said.

If you see a specialist or visit the E.R., you will probably be asked what medications your primary care physician has prescribed to you. It can be hard to remember, but that doesn’t mean you should guess.

“Write it down– all of your medical problems, all your medications you’re currently taking, how often you’re taking them, dosage taken– and just have a piece of paper in your wallet. That’s the easiest thing to do without having to memorize everything,” Dr. Ta said.

Doctor Ta said your physician will never get mad at you for not understanding a diagnosis, treatment plan or prescribed medicine.

If you need another explanation— ask.

Doctor Ta also said to be truthful about your family medical history. This information lets your physician know when to screen you for certain conditions and cancers.

