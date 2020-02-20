1  of  37
Signs and treatment for balance disorders and vertigo

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – If you have feelings of dizziness when you’re moving positions, there is a chance you could have a balance disorder, physical therapists say.

Physical therapist Margie Meredith said there are many types of balance disorders with symptoms of vertigo.

“Vertigo is a feeling of the room spinning, it can make you feel off balance,” Meredith said.

She said treatment for vertigo can include therapy.

“We have them turn around, stimulate the dizziness, let it calm down, do it again, see if we can desensitize.”

Meredith said the most common type of vertigo, especially in older patients, is BPPV, or Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo. “That’s a disorder of the inner ear in which patients will complain positional vertigo lasting less than 30 seconds with positional changes,” she said.

Signs are short lived vertigo lasting 30 seconds, especially when laying down to go to sleep at night, she said.

Typically, this disorder happens during positional changes, when crystals in the inner ear fall and move into canals where they don’t belong.

“They end up giving error signals to the brain that you’re turning when you’re not really turning,” Meredith explained.

To correct this, she said it often only take a matter of minutes with a physical therapist, simply by moving you in specific positions in the right succession.

“We can fix it by positioning those crystals where they need to be. A lot of times they’re fixed that day,” she said.

