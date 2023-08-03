GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- It’s summertime and many of us take full advantage of the longer days. But, for some, when the sun finally sets, confusion sets in.

We spoke with a neurologist about Sundowner’s Syndrome, in this week’s “Ask the Expert”.

Sundowner’s Syndrome is a condition in which, as the day goes on, people tend to get more confused.

“So essentially, as the sun is going down. Individuals who experience this condition will develop more confusion, disorientation, sometimes agitation, anxiety, restlessness, things like that,” said Dr. LaPenna.

Dr. Paul LaPenna, a neurologist, said the elderly are most at risk.”This condition is typically associated with dementia, in particular Alzheimer’s disease,” Dr. LaPenna said. “That’s a disease that mostly affects the elderly, so sundowners syndrome is almost always in the elderly.”

Dr. LaPenna said there are warning signs like agitation, restlessness, fidgety, or being disoriented.

It’s important to get your loved one to a doctor to confirm that sundowning is to blame for their symptoms and not a reaction to a medication.

“Geriatricians are especially helpful in terms of screening for underlying conditions, reviewing medications that may be making somebody worse. But, starting with a primary care physician, sometimes a referral to a geriatrician or a neurologist to take a further look into things,” said Dr. LaPenna.

There are several ways to treat Sundowner’s Syndrome. Anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medications are sometimes prescribed and light and music therapy can also help.

