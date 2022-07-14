Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)– Getting enough water every day is important for your health.

During hotter months– your body needs more water than usual.

As part of our "Ask the Expert" series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis Health, 7News Anchor Taylor Murray spoke a dietician about how to stay hyrdated this summer.



When it comes to our bodies– water is vital.

“Being hydrated keeps everything, all of our body systems, working efficiently– from digestion to nutrient absorption and joint lubrication.” Brianna Grande, Cardiopulmonary Dietitian, Bon Secours St. Francis

Dietitian, Brianna Grande, says water also flushes wastes from your system and regulates temperature which is very important during hotter months.

But just how much water do you need?

“In general, for healthy adults, the recommendations are for women to get about eleven and a half cups of fluid and men about fifteen and a half cups a day,” Grande said.

Grande says not all of your daily total water intake has to come from plain water.

“We typically get about 20% of the water that we need from food,” Grande said.

Grande says a variety of foods have decent water content.

“Some specific examples, there are fruits and vegetables with 90 to 99% water content and that will be things like watermelon, cantaloupe, strawberry, celery, spinach, cucumber, and zucchini as well. Then there are some options, a little bit less that have like 80 to 89% water content– apples, grapes, oranges, carrots, broccoli, pears, and pineapple. Those are just some examples,” Grande said.

Some beverages that contain water can also help you meet your intake goal and stay hydrated.

“Juices, milk, really anything with the high water content is going to contribute to that fluid intake,” Grande said.

There is good news if you are a coffee and tea drinker, Grande says both can be hydrating if consumed in moderation.

“I know that most people will be happy to hear that coffee and tea do contribute to our water intake… It’s much more fluid that you’re taking in than you might lose from the diabetic effect of caffeine,” Grande said.

Grande says alcoholic drinks are the only beverages that contribute to dehydration.



Early signs of dehydration include headaches, dry mouth, and excessive thirst. The color of your urine can also be a good indicator. Improper hydration will cause your urine to become a dark yellow.

If you experience any of these warning signs, you need to increase your water intake.

