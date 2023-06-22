GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)– Whether you have a total sweet tooth or rarely indulge, it’s hard to escape added sugar in products at grocery stores and restaurants.

We spoke with a registered dietitian for the scoop on sugar in this week’s “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis.

If you have a craving for something sweet, good news, Joanna Smyers, a registered dietician, says, “Sugar is not bad for you”.

She says your body needs some sugar to function.

“Our brain prefers to use glucose as an energy source.” Joanna Smyers, Registered Dietician, Bon Secours St. Francis

She says moderation is key.

“The most important thing is to keep in mind proportions,” said Smyers.

According to the latest Dietary Guidelines for Americans, about 10 percent of our calories should come from sugar.

“For a typical American diet of 2,000 calories a day, we’re looking at about 200 grams of sugar, which is about 200 calories of sugar, which is about 25 grams, which is this little baggie here,” said Smyers.

But sugar adds up quickly.

Smyers says even a 16-ounce Coke contains more sugar than the daily recommendation. She says to be choosey with the source of your sugar.

“Instead of choosing foods that are high in sugars, and especially in added sugars, we want to focus on whole foods. So, you know, carbohydrates that are complex, like whole grains, whole wheat, brown rice, oatmeal, quinoa. Fruits are high in or higher in sugars, but also high in fiber. So, they’re a really good complex option for carbohydrates as well,” said Smyers.

Smyers says added sugar in products can lead to weight gain and other problems.

“Different diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, you know, high blood pressure,” said Smyers.

How exactly can you tell if a product is sweetened with added sugar or with naturally occurring sugar like fruit? Check the label.

“We can limit those added sugars easily by looking at that line, or by reading through the ingredient list and looking for things like sugar, corn syrup,” said Smyers.

Smyers says to watch out for these things…

“A lot of the main contributors to added sugars are sugar-sweetened beverages, sweets, and candies.. There are also a lot of added sugars and hidden sugars in sauces and mixed ingredients. You know, granola bars, for example, are very, very high in carbs, high in sugar.” Joanna Smyers, Registered Dietician, Bon Secours St. Francis

Smyers says artificial sweeteners can be a good option for those with a sweet tooth looking to watch calorie intake, but the World Health Organization warns that long-term use could pose health risks.

To submit a health topic for our ‘Ask the Expert’ series, click here.