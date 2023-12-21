GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)– More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the National Institutes of Health.

A new study published this year in the medical journal, JAMA, finds that early treatment may be key to slowing decline.

In this week’s “Ask the Expert”, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis, a neurologist explains the treatment options available.

“Alzheimer’s disease is a slowly progressive neurodegenerative disease.” Dr. Benjamin Zwain, Neurologist, Bon Secours St. Francis

Neurologist Dr. Benjamin Zwain says Alzheimer’s predominantly results in memory loss and ultimately leads to dementia and death. Anyone can be affected, but some are more at risk than others.

“Age is by far the greatest risk factor. It increases in prevalence exponentially with age, with every increasing decade of life,” said Dr. Zwain.

A family history of the disease and genetics also play a factor in your risk for Alzheimer’s.

“The APOE e4 is the bad gene that puts people at risk of developing Alzheimer’s and dementia. Almost a quarter of the population has at least one copy, either from the mother or the father,” said Dr. Zwain.

Historically treatment of Alzheimer’s has consisted of medications to improve memory deficits, but didn’t address the root of the disease, believed to be a build-up of proteins in the brain.

Dr. Zwain says, “But since this year of 2023, there has already been an additional agent FDA approved for the treatment of the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease or mild cognitive impairment. This medication is similar class, the monoclonal antibody against the beta-amyloid protein… in addition to that, there is another medication in the same class that will be expected to be FDA approved by the end of this year.”

Dr. Zwain says both drugs will hopefully slow the progression of Alzheimer’s when given in the early stages, but long-term data is still needed.

In the early stages of the disease, Dr. Zwain says, people may find themselves misplacing items, or forgetting dates, medications, or to pay bills. If you are experiencing this, or notice your loved one experiencing these symptoms, Dr. Zwain recommends going to see a health professional.

