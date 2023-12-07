GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Headache is one of the most common forms of pain, according to the National Institutes of Health.

It’s also a major reason cited for days missed at work and school.

As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis, we spoke with a neurologist about treating headaches, so they don’t interfere with your daily activities.

A headache is a pain in any region of the head.

It can happen to anyone.

The Cleveland Clinic says 96 percent of people will experience a headache at least once in their lifetime.

Dr. Paul Lapenna, a neurologist, says treatment depends on a few things.

“The severity, the frequency, the intensity of the headache, helps determine how we treat it.” Dr. Paul LaPenna, Neurologist, Bon Secours S.t. Francis

Sometimes over-the-counter medications can be helpful.

“Depending on the person’s risk factors and other health conditions, they may be able to take something like ibuprofen, or naproxen or Tylenol, sparingly, you know, no more than two days in a week. And that’s enough for them. They don’t need any more than that,” said Dr. LaPenna.

Doctor Lapenna says for some, lifestyle modifications like avoiding food triggers or getting more sleep can help ease the headaches.

He says some people experience more severe headaches, like migraines.

“A person has a throbbing sensation, a pulsating or throbbing sensation, and in the head, it’s often in the temporal region. It can be on one side, unilateral, or can be on both sides, bilateral. It’s often associated with noise sensitivity. So, loud noises bother the person, photosensitivity, so bright lights are bothersome. Now as you know, sometimes people are nauseous or they vomit with their migraines,” said Dr. LaPenna.

A family history of migraines can make you more at risk.

Dr. LaPenna says, “It’s fairly rare that I have a patient who has migraines who doesn’t have a mom or a dad who are brother or sister who have migraine headaches… It runs in families.”

Doctor Lapenna says there’s a wide spectrum of treatment options for migraines.

He says, “There’s a ton of treatments from over-the-counter medications, lifestyle modification, prescription medications, devices, and procedures.”

He says when prescription medications aren’t working, or if someone can’t take a medication, then doctors will turn to devices and procedures to provide relief.

“There are other things such as devices that can be put on the forehead, like the Cefaly device, which sends an impulse into the brain, which helps with migraines. There are other procedures in which we put catheters up the nose and we put some medicine in the back of the nose, it’s fairly uncomfortable. That’s called a sphenopalatine ganglion block,” said Dr. LaPenna.

Doctor Lapenna says if you are experiencing frequent headaches, or notice red flags, like a headache that is worse when you get up in the morning, then it is important to seek medical attention. You can start with your primary care physician who may refer you to a neurologist.

