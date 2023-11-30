GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)– About one out of every three people in the United States will develop shingles in their lifetime.

As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis, we spoke with a nurse practitioner about who is at risk and if it can be prevented.

If you’ve ever had chickenpox, you can get shingles.

“Shingles is a reactivation of the chickenpox virus which is called Varicella. It goes dormant in your nerves and whenever you have an activation of shingles, that comes out and presents on the body.” Jennifer Pugh, Nurse Practitioner, Bon Secours St. Franics

Jennifer Pugh, a nurse practitioner, says the most common symptom is a rash on the body.

She says, “The rash is usually painful for most patients. You can also have a fever, headache, fatigue, and weakness.”

In most patients, she says, shingles will occur on the trunk, usually the upper or lower back, but it can appear in other areas of the body as well.

Pugh says, “It can occur on your arms and legs and also on your face.”

Anyone can get shingles, even children, but Pugh says the risk increases as you get older.

“People most at risk for shingles are people over the age of 50 years old and people with a weakened immune system. That’s your patients who have had a transplant before, HIV, or chemotherapy,” said Pugh.

Treatment for shingles is typically an antiviral that works best when taken within 72 hours of the onset of symptoms. So, pugh says to reach out to your doctor right away.

Also, you can do this to soothe the pain.

“You can also use topical creams like calamine lotion. You keep it clean and dry with soap and water as well,” Pugh said.

Pugh says it is possible for someone to develop shingles more than once. But, shingles can be prevented.

“There is a vaccine to prevent shingles. It’s called shingrix is the vaccine that we use now it is a two dose vaccine.” Jennifer Pugh, Nurse Practitioner, Bon Secours St. Franics

The current vaccine, Pugh says, is about 90% effective, so she strongly recommends getting it.

The CDC says adults 50 years and older and adults 19 and older with weakened immune systems should get the shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you cannot get shingles from someone who has shingles. But, if you’ve never had the chickenpox virus or vaccine, then you can get chickenpox from direct contact with someone who has the shingles rash.

