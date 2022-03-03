(WSPA) – There are more than 80 different autoimmune disorders and they can affect almost any part of your body.

As part of our Ask The Expert series, 7NEWS anchor Taylor Murray spoke with a rheumatologist about lupus, a disease that occurs when your body’s immune system attacks your own tissues and organs.

Dr. Mona Idrees says inflammation caused by lupus can impact many different body systems – including your joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs.

“Depending on which area of your body it’s attacking, it has a slightly different specified lupus type. So for instance, we have lupus, we have systemic lupus, we have lupus nephritis where it affects your kidneys,” Idrees says.

Some people are at a higher risk than others.

“Generally speaking, this is far more common in females than men, it’s almost nine times greater in females. The other thing is ethnicities.”

Dr. Idrees says lupus can affect all ethnicities, but african americans and hispanics generally have more severe disease. Family history of the disease also plays a big role.

Lupus symptoms come and go, but there are some warning signs.

“If you’re in the sunlight, if you’re out and about which most of us are all day, if you’re noticing these bizarre rashes coming up, or discoloration of any type you want to get that looked at. If you’re getting things like real bad dryness in your eyes now, ulcers in your mouth, again, anything that’s new to you, you want to get those things checked out,” Dr. Idrees says.

Unfortunately, lupus isn’t preventable or curable, but Dr. Idrees says early treatment is necessary to improve symptoms and prevent it from spreading to vital organs.

“We can prevent things from worsening. This is the big thing. I want everybody to understand that the quicker we catch things, the less damage happens and we can prevent things from worsening.”

Treatment for lupus will differ depending upon the type and symptoms you are experiencing. Sometimes medication is prescribed. Practical things, like limiting exposure to sunlight which triggers rashes in some lupus patients, also helps.

Dr. Idrees says lupus symptoms usually begin presenting in patients younger than 50, but it is very possible to be diagnosed later in life.