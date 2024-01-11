GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)– Probiotic supplements line store shelves, but should you be taking them?

As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis, a registered dietitian answers that question and shares why having good bacteria is so important.

“Let’s think about probiotics as our healthy beneficial bacteria.” Jalak Patel, Registerd Dietician, Bon Secours St. Francis

In our gastrointestinal system, we have microorganisms, both good ones and bad ones.

Registered dietitian, Jalak Patel says probiotics are the good ones, the healthy beneficial bacteria, which have been shown to help support good health.

“We’ve learned that probiotics support the immune system. We also know that these probiotics support food digestion and medication digestion. We also know that probiotics support us in not only producing certain vitamins, like vitamin D and vitamin K but also mineral absorption as well. We also are finding that probiotics support mood and general health,” said Patel.

Patel says probiotics come in different forms.

“We get them naturally in some of our foods. We also will have probiotics added to foods, so we’re starting to see it in baby foods. We also are, you know, seeing it in some of our beverages that we’re drinking now. And, then we can also get them over the counter as a dietary supplement,” said Patel.

Patel urges caution before reaching for a supplement.

“These supplements that we are consuming are not regulated by the FDA like your medications are. So, we’re not sure if the amount of probiotic strains that are in some of these dietary supplements are truly in fact, in there. And, what we also don’t know is are those the strains that your body needs, because we’re so individual.” Jalak Patel, Registerd Dietician, Bon Secours St. Francis

Instead, she recommends consuming probiotics, in their most natural form.

Patel says, “Certain foods provide us that natural probiotic that includes our fermented foods, such as sauerkraut, natural fermented sauerkraut, yogurt, kefir, kombucha has become very popular. So, these are great fermented foods, pickles and pickled vegetables, if you like them, those are great forms of natural probiotics that we can just include in our day-to-day diet.

Patel says there are a couple of probiotic drugs on the market that can be prescribed by a healthcare professional. They are usually used to treat conditions like IBS. If you are interested in taking a probiotic supplement, she recommends talking with your doctor first.

To submit a health topic for our ‘Ask the Expert’ series, click here.