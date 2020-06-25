Upstate hospital changes for pregnant women in labor and delivery during Coronavirus pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Every time someone enters a Bon Secours St. Francis facility, that person is screened at the door with a temperature check and asked a few COVID-19 related questions to ensure they are well enough to enter.

Bon Secours St. Francis Nurse Professional Developmen Coordinator Kelli Scheibenhoffer said currently, expectant moms going into labor are allowed one visitor only for the length of their stay and given masks.

“Whoever comes in with you at time of delivery is who will stay with you throughout your stay,” she said. “They can come and go as they please”

All expectant mothers have private rooms at that campus, so they are encouraged to bring personal items from home without risk of spreading germs.

“Only you and the support person and the nurse will be with you in your room,” Scheibenhoffer said, “Because we’ve been screening from the get-go, we know all our nurses are safe, so you know you’re not going to have a nurse who’s potentially positive taking care of you.”

She said even those who test positive, but do not have symptoms of COVID-19 are still allowed one visitor. However, those who are positive and do have symptoms of COVID-19 are not allowed to have a visitor.

“That’s because we want to protect your loved ones,” she said. “If you’re a person under suspect, we test you and then at that point you can have a visitor.”

Expectant mothers who test positive will have a separate delivery area.

After their babies are born, they are still encouraged to breastfeed with a mask or use a breast pump.

“It’s a good thing because it’ll help boost that baby’s immune system,” Scheibenhoffer said.

Mothers who are positive decide together with their partners and physicians whether to separate the mother and baby or keep them in the same room.

“In that case, she will wear a mask in her room and we keep her infant 6 feet away unless she’s choosing to breastfeed. We ask her to wash with soap and water and a mask during breastfeeding session,” Sheibenhoffer said.

For a full list of frequently asked questions regarding labor and delivery at Bon Secours St. Francis facilities, click here.

Bon Secours St. Francis is also offering virtual classes for expectant mothers to help them prepare for motherhood and has a virtual hospital tour online.

To submit a question for our Ask the Expert series, click here.