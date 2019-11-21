Ways to avoid getting sick during holiday travel

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The week of Thanksgiving is yet again projected to be one of the busiest of the year on highways and airports as people all over the country travel for Thanksgiving gatherings.

In fact, 55 million people will travel for Thanksgiving festivities from Wednesday, November 27th through Sunday, December 1st, according to AAA. That is the the highest number since 2005.

Bon Secours St. Francis Nurse Practitioner Krishna Patel says once travelers return, she expects to see a high influx of people with the flu and other illnesses inside health clinics.

She recommends taking Vitamin C boosters like Airborne and Emergen-c before and during your trip.

“Taking the Airborne when you’re on vacation, every day, is important because it boosts that immune system,” Patel said.

However, she recommends skipping zinc supplements, especially before Thanksgiving festivities.

“(Zinc) boosts your immune system, but then people have side effects of losing their sense of taste,” she explained.

For those flying, she suggested sanitizing all surfaces they might touch on the plane.

“Before you even sit down on that seat, you need to wipe that whole seat off with a clorox wipe,” she said. “The trays, they carry germs everywhere. And then use hand sanitizer.”

That even includes the air vent, which she said to keep on and pointed toward you to keep germs from settling.

“It’s good to keep it on, because it keeps the air circulating on the whole plane,” she said.

If you plan to take a long road trip, she suggested wearing compression socks and getting out of the car for a walk every 2 hours to avoid blood clots, especially for people that are older, women that are on birth control and pregnant women.

According to the CDC, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among healthy travelers, so remember to wear your seat belt, avoid overcrowded buses or vans and follow traffic laws.

