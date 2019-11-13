At least 1 hurt in crash on Jonesville Lockhart Hwy

Emergency responders on the scene of crash Wednesday on Jonesville Lockhart Highway (WSPA).

JONESVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers report at least one person was hurt in a crash on Jonesville Lockhart Highway.

The wreck happened around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday near the fork of Highway 9 (also Jonesville Lockhart Highway) and Highway 18.

7News crew at the scene said it appeared two vehicles wrecked.

Union County EMS and Kelly-Kelton Fire Department responded to the scene, according to dispatch.

7News is told people were taken to the hospital.

We’ve reached out to the S.C. Highway Patrol for more information.