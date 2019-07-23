At least 2 hurt in crash near Lake Toxaway in Transylvania Co., officials say

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – At least two people were injured and taken to an area hospital following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Transylvania County.

According to dispatchers, they received the call about the crash near Lake Toxaway and Rosman Highway just before 8:45 a.m.

Deputy Fire Chief Bobby Cooper with Lake Toxaway Fire and Rescue told us the crash happened near the Jackson County line, and said he’s heard that eight people were in a van and two people were in another vehicle.

Cooper said at least two people were taken to Mission Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.