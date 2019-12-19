At least 3 shot at Rhode Island apartment complex; schools on lockdown

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police and Westerly Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at Babcock Village in the town. There are at least three victims, officials say.

Here’s the latest information as it comes in.

UPDATE 12:09 p.m.

One patient involved in the incident in Westerly has been transported to Rhode Island Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirms. The individual’s condition is undetermined at this point, she said.

Rhode Island Hospital is the state’s only Level 1 trauma center.

UPDATE 12:05 p.m.

An employee at In Motion Marine, a nearby business on Cross Street, told WPRI 12 she is one of eight people sheltering in place inside the company’s locked garage. She said they first heard sirens around 10:30 a.m.

“We’re really just waiting for word that he’s been caught so we can leave because we’re kind of trapped in here,” she said. “It’s really scary.”

She described Babcock Village as “pretty much a mellow place,” adding, “I’m very surprised.”

UPDATE 11:56 a.m.

Police in Stonington, Connecticut, confirm they have units on the scene in Westerly.