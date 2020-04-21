WATCH LIVE: ATF, U.S. Postal Service, law enforcement to give update on business fires on Clemson Blvd in Anderson

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Postal Service officials, along with Anderson fire and police will hold a news conference following multiple business fires at a strip mall in Anderson.

We reported earlier that Anderson City Fire crews responded to Clemson Blvd. Sunday morning to several businesses on fire in the area, including the post office and an adjacent beauty supply store.

At the time there was no information on what started the fire and there were no reports of injuries.

The news conference will be held at 11 a.m. at Market Place.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories