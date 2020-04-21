WATCH LIVE: ATF, U.S. Postal Service, law enforcement to give update on business fires on Clemson Blvd in Anderson

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Postal Service officials, along with Anderson fire and police will hold a news conference following multiple business fires at a strip mall in Anderson.

We reported earlier that Anderson City Fire crews responded to Clemson Blvd. Sunday morning to several businesses on fire in the area, including the post office and an adjacent beauty supply store.

At the time there was no information on what started the fire and there were no reports of injuries.

The news conference will be held at 11 a.m. at Market Place.