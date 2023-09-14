(WSPA) – Single-game tickets for potential National League Division Series and National League Championship Series games at Truist Park will go on sale Friday, September 22 at 10 a.m.

All Premium Club Members and A-List Members will have early access with a presale beginning on Thursday, September 21 at 10 a.m.

Anyone who signs up for the Braves Insider Newsletter at Braves.com/Postseason by 11:59 p.m. on September 20 will receive a code to participate in a presale on September 21 at noon.

Tickets are limited, and fans are encouraged to sign up for the Braves Insider Newsletter to access the presale.

A very limited number of suites and hospitality areas are now available for potential postseason home games. Contact (404) 577-9100 x3 or groups@braves.com for more information.