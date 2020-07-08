Atlanta mayor to defy governor, require masks in city

FILE – In this July 17, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Senate Democrats’ Special Committee on the Climate Crisis on Capitol Hill in Washington. When the United States erupted in unrest following Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in 1968, his hometown of Atlanta was one of the few major cities to maintain relative peace. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms invoked that history in a passionate and deeply personal plea for protesters to go home. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s mayor says she will sign an executive order mandating masks in Georgia’s largest city.

A spokesman for Keisha Lance Bottoms says the mayor will sign the order Wednesday.

The move could set up a confrontation with the Republican Kemp, who has already been clashed with Bottoms recently over policing issues.

Bottoms and other leaders in the state have unsuccessfully appealed to Kemp to change his order that local governments can’t exceed the state’s requirements.

Atlanta would not be the first Georgia locality to mandate face coverings.

Savannah and the Atlanta suburb of East Point were joined Tuesday by Athens-Clarke County.