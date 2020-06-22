Atlantic City casinos reopening July 2, with masks mandatory

This June 3, 2020 photo shows a worker at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J. installing a sign indicating that slot machines will routinely be sanitized once the casino reopens to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. On June 22, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that Atlantic City’s nine casinos may reopen on July 2 at 25% of capacity. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says Atlantic City’s casinos will be able to reopen July 2 at 25% capacity and everyone inside the building wearing masks.

In a Twitter post Monday, the Democratic governor also said indoor dining can resume on that date, with restaurants also operating at 25% capacity.

Racetracks can also reopen July 2.

The city’s nine casinos have been waiting for a reopening date for weeks, even as casinos in other states reopened.

The governor says additional safety and health guidelines will be released in the coming days for casinos and restaurants.